Prasanth Varma's film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, continues to dominate at the box office. The Telugu language mythological superhero film has been been receiving praise from both the critics as well as the audiences. Teja Sajja's stellar performance has garnered so much attention to the film. The Hindi version of the film has now collected Rs 37.79 crore. While the collections of the Telugu version in North India have soared up to Rs 2.30 crore. Current scenarios suggest that the numbers will be much higher in the coming days as audiences continue to storm to the theatres to watch the film. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Earns Rs 36.54 Crore; Telugu Version Collects Rs 2.26 Crore in North India.

HanuMan Box Office Collection:

