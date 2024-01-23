HanuMan's box office reign continues! Teja Sajja's electrifying superhero epic keeps breaking records and winning hearts. Already a Telugu sensation, the Hindi version has now soared past Rs 36.54 crore, while the North Indian market bows down to its Rs 2.26 crore Telugu power. Packed with dazzling visuals, breathtaking action and Sajja's unforgettable performance as the mythical hero, HanuMan is proving itself a force to be reckoned with, smashing through expectations and rewriting box office history. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

HanuMan Box Office Collection:

#HanuMan maintains a solid grip on [second] Mon, biz got a boost due to holiday in several states… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr, Mon 2.30 cr [Day 11 is HIGHER than Day 1 and also Day 8]. Total: ₹ 36.54 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice Going… pic.twitter.com/FE4qXV4S3N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)