The first look and title of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's next movie are out. The film is called Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The first look video promises a sizzling period action movie. It will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Sankranthi 2022.

Check out the first look video of Hari Hara Veera Mallu here...

