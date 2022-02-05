Brindha Gopal's directorial debut Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is finally arriving in theatres on March 3. Dulquer took the news to Twitter and shared the film's poster on Twitter.
Dulquer Salmaan Announces Hey Sinamika Release Date
Our dearest @BrindhaGopal1 master's directorial debut #HeySinamika coming to cinema from March 3rd.
Gear up for the quirky rom-com ft @MsKajalAggarwal @aditiraohydari and myself.
Music - #GovindVasantha & Story - @madhankarky#HeySinamikaFromMarch3 #DQ33 pic.twitter.com/po6GUfDizL
— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) February 5, 2022
