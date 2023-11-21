Natural star Nani and Mrunal Thakur are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming film Hi Nanna. The makers today dropped a new poster of the Telugu film and also announced its trailer release date and time. FYI, Hi Nanna trailer will be out on November 24 at 11 AM IST. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under the Vyra Entertainments banner. Hi Nanna Teaser: Mrunal Thakur Kisses Nani in This Complicated Love Saga Helmed by Shouryuv (Watch Video).

Hi Nanna Trailer Release Date:

