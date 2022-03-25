Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran’s coming-of-age drama Hridayam. Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared the happy news and wrote, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema." Hridayam Movie Review: Critics Hail Pranav Mohanlal’s Performance As Arun Neelakandan In Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Directorial.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. pic.twitter.com/NPjIqwhz8l — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 25, 2022

