Hridayam is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The Malayalam film revolves around Pranav Mohanlal’s character, Arun Neelakandan, his life journey from his campus days and after it. It showcases friendship, campus romance and much more. Critics have hailed the Malayalam movie for not being the clichéd campus story and also for Pranav’s impeccable performance. They have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging site and its a must read. This easy-breezy romantic drama also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendra as the female leads.

Pranav Is Impressive

#Hridayam 1st half: 90+ mins. Very good👍The ups & downs in youngster Arun's life shown in detail. He studies in an engineering college in Chennai.@impranavlal is cool, sophisticated & stylish👌 Lots of nice frnd characters (Selva, Antony, Kaali) The film celebrates Chennai❤️ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 21, 2022

Pranav Leaves An Impressive Remark

21st Jan 2022, Friday belongs to Mr Pranav Mohanlal who just reinvented himself as an actor, as a prodigy. Thanks to Vineet Sreenivasan as well. Pranav isn't just here 2 stay,he just made a statement that he too is one to be counted for the future of M town. More Pls..!#Hridayam pic.twitter.com/5J7gxaD0Cl — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) January 21, 2022

A Magical Film

#Hridayam Review#PranavMohanlal finally gets a role to showcase his acting talent.#Darshana & #KalyaniPriyadarshan 👏 Another Magic From #Vineethsreenivasan 👌😍 Positive : Making 👌 DOP & BGM deserves standout applause 👏 Negative : Nothing. A Clean Winner 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/zxUhNYcx10 — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) January 21, 2022

A Feel-Good Coming-Of-Age Movie

Kudos To The Director

#Hridayam is an intense romantic film which exceeds my expectations & title itself defines how a person can stole everyone's heart easily.Both @impranavlal @kalyanipriyan lived in their characters.Once again @Vineeth_Sree proves he is a brand can not be broken #Hridayamreview . pic.twitter.com/S0PUjvvcoZ — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)