Hridayam is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The Malayalam film revolves around Pranav Mohanlal’s character, Arun Neelakandan, his life journey from his campus days and after it. It showcases friendship, campus romance and much more. Critics have hailed the Malayalam movie for not being the clichéd campus story and also for Pranav’s impeccable performance. They have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging site and its a must read. This easy-breezy romantic drama also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendra as the female leads.

Pranav Is Impressive

Pranav Leaves An Impressive Remark

A Magical Film

A Feel-Good Coming-Of-Age Movie

Kudos To The Director

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)