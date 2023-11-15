Amidst the excitement of ICC World Cup 2023, Soundarya Rajinikanth delighted fans by offering a peek into her parents, Rajinikanth and Latha, enjoying the India vs New Zealand match. Sharing the heartwarming images, Soundarya expressed optimism for India's victory, writing, "Let’s hope we go to the finals, go India." ICC World Cup 2023: JR NTR, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Other Celebs Congratulate Virat Kohli on Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Centuries Record in India vs New Zealand Match!

See Soundarya Rajinikanth's Post Here:

Let’s hope we go to the finals ✨✨✨🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ go india 🇮🇳🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lcxjCiFfk9 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 15, 2023

