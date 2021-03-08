On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mammootty wished everyone on the day by announcing a new project titled Puzhu. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and is presented by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films along with Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. It is directed by Ratheena.

Check out the poster of Mammootty's new film Puzhu right here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)