The trailer of the Netflix movie Irul is out and we just can't unsee anything now. If Fahadh Fasil's duplicity gets to you, Darshana Rajendran's helplessness makes you uncomfortable. And then there are Soubin Shahir's changing emotions. If that wasn't enough, the eerie setting makes it even deadlier than it perhaps is. The film will be out on Netflix on April 2.

Check out the trailer of Irul here...

