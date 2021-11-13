Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama based on true events that happened in the early 90s, had recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Tha Se Gnanavel has opened to positive reviews from industry members, critics and fans. KK Shailaja aka Shailaja Teacher, former Kerala health minister, has also shared a tweet praising the hard-hitting narrative of Suriya’s film and the performances of the star cast. Congratulating the entire team, Shailaja Teacher mentions in her post, “Authentic portrayal of hard-hitting realities on systemic violence & social discrimination in society.”

Shailaja Teacher’s Review On Jai Bhim

#JaiBhim is an inspiration for transformative change. Authentic portrayal of hard-hitting realities on systemic violence & social discrimination in society. Brilliant performances. Congrats to the entire team!@Suriya_offl @jose_lijomol @rajisha_vijayan — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) November 12, 2021

