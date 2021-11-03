Suriya starrer Jai Bhim just released on Amazon Prime Video and is getting quite a good review from the critics and fans. Thanking everyone for showering love on the film, Suriya also shared an important message with his fans. He talked about the page created by Amazon which has unique handicrafts by the tribal communities of TN for sale. He urged fans to check the page out.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Thank you for all the love for #JaiBhim..! @AmazonKarigar has created a page with unique handicrafts by the tribal communities of TN. https://t.co/IptNrkqL5k Let us spread joy and love..! Happy Diwali!!! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)