The full audio jukebox of Jailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it's going to be mass entertainer. Be it viral track "Kaavaalaa", "Hukum" or "Jujubee", there's something for everyone. The audio of Rajinikanth's film was launch infront of the thousand audience and it began with performance on Thalapathy Vijay's famous song "Arabic Kuthu" from the movie Beast. Jailer Audio Jukebox Out! From 'Kaavaalaa' to 'Hukum' – Listen to All Songs From Rajinikanth-Starrer Here.

Check Out The Video Here:

Jailer Audio Launch Started with Arabic Kuthu song 🥳🕺! #Leo @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/HhbCP86Pjk — Vijay Social Teamⱽˢᵀ (@TST_Offcl) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)