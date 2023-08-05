The makers of Jailer treated fans with a new song titled "Rathamaarey" from Rajinikanth-starrer and it's soulful. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the melody showcases a beautiful family bond. The lyrics of the track are penned by Vignesh Shivan and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The melody is also a heartwarming ode to fatherhood. Jailer releases in theatres on August 10! Jailer Audio Jukebox Out! From 'Kaavaalaa' to 'Hukum' – Listen to All Songs From Rajinikanth-Starrer Here.

Watch "Rathamaarey" Song:

