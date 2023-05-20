Jr NTR has written a sweet note to his fans on his birthday and thanked them for their response to his upcoming film Devara, and for making his day so special. In his note he also said his fans are the "the driving force behind my passion". He also expressed gratitude to his friends, family and other cast and crew of the film. Jr NTR Birthday: Check Out Dapper Looks of the 'RRR' Actor in Suits.

View Jr NTR's Full Note:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)