Jr NTR's fan Shyam has died under mysterious circumstances and his death is being wrongly portrayed as an act of suicide. The actor commented on the matter saying "Shyam's death is the most painful event. I request the government authorities to investigate the matter immediately." Devara: Jr NTR Wraps Up Hyderabad Shooting Schedule of Koratala Diva’s Upcoming Film.

View Jr NTR's Statement:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)