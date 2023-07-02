The official glimpse of Kichcha Sudeep's next K46 is finally out! Titled K46 - Demon War Begins, the first glimpse into the superstar's film looks badass. The video sees Sudeep in a fierce avatar where he kills baddies like a true hero. However, it's his bloodstained look which is the highlight of the promo. K46 was announced in May with a clip showing the meeting between the actor and the producer Kalaippuli S Thanu. Kabzaa Trailer: Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran’s Gangster Drama Looks Gripping and Grand (Watch Video).

Watch K46 - Demon War Begins Promo:

