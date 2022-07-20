Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shaji Kailas have teamed up once again after Kaduva. The two have joined hands for the film Kaapa in which the actor would be essaying the role of Kotta Madhu. In the latest poster, Prithviraj’s character serves retro vibes. Dressed in checkered, short sleeves shirt and blue jeans, the actor is seen seated on a Royal Enfield. While sharing this look, Prithviraj captioned the post as, “Madhu…before he became Kotta Madhu”. Kaapa: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look As Kotta Madhu Out! Shooting Of The Gangster Drama Co-Starring Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Anna Ben Begins.

Kaapa Poster

Prithviraj Sukumaran As Madhu

