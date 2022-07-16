Prithviraj Sukumaran would be essaying the role of Kotta Madhu in Shaji Kailas’ upcoming directorial. The actor’s first look from the Malayalam film co-starring Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Anna Ben has begun in Thiruvananthapuram. The film would mark first-ever production venture of FEFKA writers union. The gangster drama is written by GR Indugopan. Kaapa: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier To Star in Malayalam Movie Based on the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kotta Madhu

Kaapa Poster

