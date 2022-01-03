The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have released a beautiful love ballad that will showcase Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) and Kanmani’s (Nayanthara) life around their children. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Ravi G and Shashaa. The lyrics of this love song has been penned by the film’s writer-director-producer, Vignesh Shivan.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)