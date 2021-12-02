The upcoming rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Nayanthara would be seen portraying the character Kanmani in the movie. Vignesh Shivan, the film’s writer-director-producer and Nayanthara’s beau, has shared a few pictures on Instagram and revealed that they have started dubbing for the upcoming Tamil film. He captioned the post as, ‘#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan naan ezhudhum dialogs neeyae Dub panradhu migundha Sandhosham !! #Kaathuvaakula we started dubbing for’.

Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara

