Kamal Haasan has praised CM Arvind Kejriwal's effort and the Supreme Court's verdict in the Delhi Government vs Lieutenant Governor Case. The court has ruled that Delhi government does have legislative and executive powers over services. And AAP leaders have hailed this judgment. Delhi Government vs Lieutenant Governor Case Verdict: Big Win for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Says AAP Govt Has Power Over All Services Except Police, Public Order and Land.

View Kamal Haasan's Tweet:

I applaud the Hon’ble SC for its landmark decision in reaffirming the supremacy of the will of the people and their elected governments. @ArvindKejriwal ji your long struggle has borne fruit and I wish you the best in serving the citizens of Delhi. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2023

