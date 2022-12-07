Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara has been lauded for its brilliant performances, screenplay and other technical aspects. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film will now be released in Hindi language on Netflix on December 9. The film will also be released in English language, but the premiere date is yet to be shared. Kantara OTT Debut: Fans Disappointed With New Version of Varaharoopam in Rishab Shetty's Film; Say It Lacks the Punch of Old Version (View Tweets).

Kantara On Netflix

Now screaming 🗣️ because Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January 🔥#KantaraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7G8lGKB7B — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 7, 2022

