Kantara has received positive response from the audience. There are many celebs who have praised the film and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The actress shared a still from Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film and mentioned in her post, “OMG! What a narrative , emotion, vibe and world.. Had goose bumps during the climax.” She also stated, “This one’s a must watch.” Kantara: After Danush and Prabhas, Celebrated South Actress Anushka Shetty Showers Praises for the Film! (View Post).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra On Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

