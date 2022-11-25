Relief for Kantara makers in "Varaharoopam" song plagiarism row as Kerela's Kozhikode District Court returns the plaint filed by Thaikkudam Bridge against the makers of Rishab Shetty starrer citing lack of jurisdiction. However, there is still another injunction pending in the Palakkad court against the film, so it is too soon to say if the song will return in the theatrical and on Amazon Prime Video. Kantara Varaharoopam Controversy Explained: ICYMI, Here’s Why Thaikkudam Bridge Got Amazon Prime to Remove the Song From Rishab Shetty-Starrer.

Big Win For Kantara Makers!

#Kantara movie song plagiarism row : Kozhikode District Court in Kerala returns the plaint filed by Thaikkudam Bridge against Hombale Films citing lack of jurisdiction. With this, the interim order passed against the use of "Varaharoopam" song loses effect.#varaharoopam pic.twitter.com/vMCW4Ewvzn — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2022

The Other Injunction Order

However, interim injunction passed by another Kerala Court- Palakkad District Court- against the use of "Varaharoopam" song is in operation.#KantaraMovie #varaharoopam #ThaikkudamBridge — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2022

