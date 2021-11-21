Telugu actor, Kartikeya got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Lohitha in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on November 21. Now, pictures of the D-day are all over the internet which sees the newlyweds dressed in traditional attires looking fab. Amid this, we also got our hands on a click that sees megastar Chiranjeevi attending the wedding and blessing the couple. Check it out.

Chiranjeevi Attends Kartikeya Wedding:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)