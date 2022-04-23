Yash’s recently released film KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 has smashed records at the box office. The Hindi version of the film minted Rs 11.56 crore on Friday and its total collection stands at Rs 280.19 crore in India. Very soon it would be hitting Rs 300 crore mark.

KGF 2 Hindi Version Box Office Collection

#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/wwXxQt7Y8y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2022

