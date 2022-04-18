Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2 would soon become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. The Hindi version of this movie minted Rs 50.35 crore on Sunday and its total collection stands at Rs 193.99 crore in India.

KGF 2 Box Office Update

R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB... ⭐ #KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5] ⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 6#KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ysKnW2zIuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2022

