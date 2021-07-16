Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 which is one of the anticipated sequels in Indian cinema is already been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The film was set for a July 2021 release but even now before its release its breaking records. KGF Chapter 2 teaser has raked more than 200 million views and an elated Prashant Neel who is the director of the film has thanked fans on the milestone. KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in major roles.

Check Out Director Prashant Neel's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)