Mahavatar Narsimha, KGF fame Hombale Films' mega animated project, released in theatres on July 25, 2025. The movie is based on Lord Vishnu's fourth and fiercest avatar, Narasimha. While other big releases of 2025, including Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and Hollywood films like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, are doing wonders at the box office, Mahavatar Narsimha is unexpectedly managing to pull audiences to the theatres. After an average opening with INR 1.40 crore at the domestic box office, the film's numbers are now seeing a sharp jump. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mahavatar Narsimha, which collected INR 1.40 crore on Friday and INR 3.20 crore on Saturday, went on to collect INR 6.50 crore on its first Sunday. Three days after its release, the movie has managed to collect INR 11.10 crore in India. The film is definitely expected to bring in more numbers in the coming days. Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar. ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ Movie Review: Faithful Mythology Meets Bloody Carnage in Hombale’s ‘Animated Universe’ Kick-Off (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Box Office Update

'MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA' SEES SOLID GROWTH – SHOWS INCREASED – POSTS EXCELLENT WEEKEND... From a slow start on Friday morning to an impressive ₹ 11 cr opening weekend… #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] shines bright, despite facing stiff competition from #Saiyaara and the… pic.twitter.com/YlC618H0Oi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2025

