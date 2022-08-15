2022's biggest blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 is soon coming on TV. As Rocky Bhai’s KGF 2 in Hindi will have its television premiere on September 18 on Sony Max. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, broke box office records and went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. FYI, the film releases on the said channel at 8 PM IST. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

KGF 2 Hindi on Sony Max:

Iss Sher ke panje se koi nahi bach payega, apni maa se kiya vaada poora karne, yeh sari hadhe paar kar jayega! The wait is over… Watch the most awaited #WorldTVRelease of 2022, #KGFChapter2 on 18th September, Sun 8 PM, only on #SonyMAX.#SonyMaxKGFChapter2 #RockyIsBack pic.twitter.com/2QOpUFmTKU — MAX Television (@SonyMAX) August 15, 2022

