Rajinikanth's Kabali producer, KP Chowdary, has landed in legal trouble. Reportedly, he has been arrested by Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad after possession of drugs. According to reports, cops recovered over 90 sachets containing 82.75 grams of cocaine. That's not it, as he is also accused of consuming drugs at a club in Goa.

KP Chowdary Arrested:

