South star Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday (October 23) unveiled the much-awaited release date of his upcoming film Kurup. The movie marks Dulquer Salmaan's second-time collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran. Kurup is all set to make its presence felt at the theaters on November 12, 2021. Have a look at the official announcement below.

Kurup Release Date:

At last, we are ready to set Kurup free. The film always had a destiny if it’s own. And I knew it wouldn’t come out till the time. Conning Soon. In cinemas near you, November 12th! #കുറുപ്പ് #குருப் #కురుప్ #ಕುರುಪ್ #कुरुपु #Kurup #KurupFromNovember12 pic.twitter.com/Tivh1u0hhV — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)