Kuruthi Aattam is the upcoming movie starring Atharvaa in the lead. The makers have released the trailer of the action-packed thriller co-starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Radhika Sarathkumar. Written and directed by Sri Ganesh, the trailer gives glimpses of how Atharvaa’s character goes to any extent to safeguard his loved ones. The Tamil film is set to be released on August 5. Kuruthi Aattam: Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Tamil Film Gets Postponed Again.

Watch The Trailer Of Kuruthi Aattam Below:

