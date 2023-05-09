The first single from Kushi titled “Na Roja Nuvve” has been released on the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday. It is a soothing love ballad that glimpses VD and Samanth Ruth Prabhu’s endearing chemistry. This Telugu song has been sung and composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).

Watch Lyrical Video Of Na Roja Nuvve Below:

