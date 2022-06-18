Mohanlal has announced his new film that is temporarily titled as L353. The Malayalam superstar has joined hands with Shibu Baby John who has launched film production company John & Mary Creative. Lalettan, as he is fondly called, has also revealed that he would be beginning this project once as soon as he wraps up Jeethu Joseph’s film Ram. The first look poster of this film helmed by Vivek features Mohanlal in an intense avatar. L2 – Empuraan: Mohanlal Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Writer Murali Gopy Shares This Major Update About Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial.

L353 First Look Poster

I will keep you all posted on the updates and developments of the movie. #L353 pic.twitter.com/HbTFLK9FaV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 18, 2022

Team L353

I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr. Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment. I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative.#L353 pic.twitter.com/nVlglXdGC2 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)