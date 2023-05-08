Recently, the first look poster of Rajinikanth from Lal Salaam was unveiled by the makers and surprisingly it's receiving quite a blah response online. Case in point, a few Twitterati feels that the superstar on the poster look photoshopped and are not happy with the overall outcome. To note, Rajinikanth plays a powerful cameo as Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. The film is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam: Shooting of Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth Santhosh’s Film Starts on the Occasion of Holi 2023; Check Out the New Poster.

'Disappointed'

Illa thalaivar airport look ah vecchi poster design panni iruklam..inda edit ellam tevaiya..toppi potta daan muslim ah terivaara..sorry he is more dashing and handsome in real than this poster...Truly disappointed with this..#LalSalaam https://t.co/420985xIZu — elsa (@elsa_Amna) May 8, 2023

'Embarrassing'

Such an embarassing FL.. Thalaivaa pls retire after your movie with Lokesh.. Gouravama retire paniralam 🙏 https://t.co/pRveYb8GMa — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) May 7, 2023

'Why?'

Why does this look like someone morphed his face on to this picture? The lighting, design, everything seems off! https://t.co/o3NLTw72k5 — Zan (@RakitaMode) May 7, 2023

'Laugh'

No need of any caption .. Just see the picture and laugh🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AR37jXqYWJ — ฿คℝคth :⁠-⁠) (@barathSR) May 7, 2023

'Worst'

The worst-looking poster ever for Thalaivar 😑 IDK, whoever designed and approved this should recap what Rajini has achieved only with his style and presence. This Looks like the biopic poster of Ya Mohaideen Biriyani Owner's https://t.co/UTJyaYMeYM — Metro Talkies (@TalkiesMetro) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)