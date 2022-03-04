The makers of Lalitham Sundaram have released the film’s first single titled “Mekhajalakam”. It is a simple and sweet melody crooned by Najim Arshad. The song features Manju Warrier, Biju Menon and other actors in the film helmed by debutant Madhu Warrier. The song showcases the family on a day out at an exotic location and having fun together.

Watch The Song Mekhajalakam Below:

