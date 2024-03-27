Ram Charan, on his 39th birthday today, accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara, made a sacred visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple. The family was seen offering prayers and seeking blessings during their holy visit. Upasana, the actor's wife, shared pictures from their visit to the divine place, one of which shows her covering their baby girl's face with her saree to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi at the venue. Expressing her gratitude, Upasana wrote, “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.” Ram Charan Seeks Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple on His Birthday! Actor Spotted With Family at the Divine Place (Watch Video).

The Mega Family

