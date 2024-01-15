Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Leo made a roaring debut in theatres and recently had its television premiere. On January 9, Sun TV announced that Thalapathy Vijay's film from the Lokiverse would be airing on television on the occasion of Pongal, January 15. Despite the highly celebrated action drama being premiered on television, fans seem disappointed with a particular scene in the movie. Fans have taken to their social media handles to express their disappointment regarding a kiss scene between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in the movie being censored. Videos shared by fans on the internet reveal that there is a blackout during the on-screen kiss between the lead cast. The fans' disappointment with this particular scene has sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their views and opinions on the censorship or editing choices made for the television premiere. Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sun TV Cuts the Lip Lock Scene

Another User Had the Most Relatable Reaction to It!

sun TV during leo liplock scene pic.twitter.com/R0MY8ozS7V — カーシック (@weirder____) January 15, 2024

Disappointed!

The Famous Liplock Scene Removed on Sun TV

