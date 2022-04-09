Godfather is the remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer and it will star Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film will also mark Salman Khan’s debut in Telugu Cinema. The veteran has now revealed that Liger director Puri Jaggannadh would be seen in a special role in the upcoming flick helmed by Mohan Raja.

Puri Jagannadh And Chiranjeevi

నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather pic.twitter.com/8NuNuoY33j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 9, 2022

From The Sets Of Godfather

Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh And Chiranjeevi

Staaaar staaaar mega staaaaar 😍😍 A total fan moment for myself and #purijagannadh on the sets of #godfather .. @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/Y41esz59oE — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) April 9, 2022

