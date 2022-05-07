On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, May 9, fans are going to be in for a treat. The makers have shared that they would be releasing the Liger Hunt Theme on that day at 4pm. The film features Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Has A Special Treat For Fans From Puri Jagannadh's Sports Drama On His Birthday! (View Poster).

Liger Theme Hunt Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)