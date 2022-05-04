The moment all Vijay Deverakonda fans might be waiting for is soon to arrive. As mostly, the teaser/trailer of the superstar's next Liger is all set to roar on May 9 at 4 PM IST on his birthday. The makers unveiled a special poster today (May 4) announcing the same. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Film’s Post-Theatrical Rights Acquired by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 60 Crore – Reports.

Liger Trailer on May 9:

