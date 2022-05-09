The teaser of the first song named "Liger Hunt" from sports-drama Liger is out! The track features Vijay Deverakonda, who is on a race to hunt and get what he wants. The track has some cool, powerful and peppy beat and scenes. The number is crooned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and composed by Vikram Montrose. While unveiling the song, makers mentioned, "The special theme represents the aura and attitude of both the character and the man himself." Vijay Devarakonda Birthday: Ananya Panday Shares Happy Picture With Liger Co-star to Wish Him.

Watch The Song's Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)