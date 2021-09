The official theatrical trailer of Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is out! Going by the glimpse, the story of the film revolves around Mounica (B-Tech) and Revanth (Zumba instructor) who fall for each other after crossing paths. But the two face opposition from families. So, will it be a happy ending? Have a look.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)