Prithiviraj shared a heart-breaking tweet while confirming the news of Madampu Kunjukuttan passing away.

Check Out His Tweet Here:

RIP! 🙏🏼#MadambuKunjukuttan Sir. PS: Social media timelines are beginning to look like obituary columns. Prayers for the departed and their families..and hope that times change for the better soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/As1z9oT44f — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)