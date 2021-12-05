Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar had a gala time chilling by the pool with their closed ones on a Saturday night. As the actress took to Instagram and shared a few clicks from the fun time wherein all of them looked happy to the 't'. The clicks also saw Maharshi director Vamsi Padipally. The stars along with the friends also posed for a selfie.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)