South superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and penned an emotional note thanking everyone for making his recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata a 'blockbuster success.' To note, SVP has done quite well across the Telugu states, which also stars National-award winning star Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s Film Is a Tiring Watch That Refuses To Default on the Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

