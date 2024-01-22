Mahesh Babu extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his wife, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, on her 52nd birthday. The actor shared a charming photo of Namrata on Instagram, where she exuded joy, dressed in a maroon outfit complemented by golden earrings. The caption accompanying the post read, "Happy Birthday NSG…." Their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also took to social media to share a heartfelt post celebrating her mother's special day. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Dish Out Family Goals As They Vacay With Kids in Scotland (View Pics).

Mahesh Babu Wishes Wife On Her 52nd Birthday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

