According to a recent tweet by Suresh Kondi, Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's health is stable. The doctors said that although they have managed to stabilise his heath, he will remain in the ICU till he makes a complete recovery. According to hospital sources, actor Naresh is also present at Continental Hospital, where he was admitted, to keep a track of Krishna’s health. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's Film Is Going to Be a 'Globetrotting Action Adventure'!

View Tweet Here:

PR info : Superstar Krishna's health is stable. Visited hospital for general checkup. No need to worry. #Krishna — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) November 14, 2022

